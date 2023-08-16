Only Mason Stahl Until Penn State Football

Mason Stahl entered Penn State as a walk-on quarterback, but has since been converted to a wide receiver. He did not see any game action in 2020, before playing in the maximum four games in 2021 on special teams, preserving his redshirt. Stahl’s game action included him rushing for 22 yards on three carries, including a 17-yard rush, against Rutgers. He appeared in two games in 2022 as a receiver for the first time, and should again provide valuable depth at that position, as well as see time on special teams in 2023.

