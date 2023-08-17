Only Khalil Dinkins and Elliot Washington Until Penn State Football

Khalil Dinkins chose Penn State as a three-star tight end out of Western PA powerhouse North Allegheny. After redshirting in 2021, Dinkins understandably had difficulty seeing the field behind Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson, and Tyler Warren last season. He did see action in 10 games, catching his first pass from Drew Allar for a 28-yard touchdown in the season opener against Ohio, and finishing the year with four catches for 53 yards. After Strange’s departure, Dinkins should slot into the third tight end position behind Johnson and Warren.

Cornerback Eliot Washington committed to the Nittany Lions as a four-star safety and top-100 player from Florida. Washington was actually pledged to Alabama before flipping to Penn State in July 2022. Although Washington sits behind Kalen King, Johnny Dixon, Cam Miller, and Daequan Hardy, he should figure into the defensive back rotation at some point this season as one of the few true freshmen to potentially get significant playing time.

Just 16 days until kickoff against West Virginia!