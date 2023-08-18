Only Drew Allar Until Penn State Football

Folks, we’ve now reached the portion of the countdown where we are not only just a couple weeks away from the season kicking off, but also where we’re honoring a bunch of key skill offensive skill position players. We’ve talked ad nauseum about Drew Allar and his great natural talent ever since he committed to Penn State, but now we get to see how he handles the role of starting quarterback and leader of the offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, Amin Vanover rocks the No. 15 jersey. The 6’4” 266-pound defensive end will be a key guy off the bench as an edge rusher and will seek to build off his 2022 campaign that saw him garner 16 total tackles (4.5 for a loss), which included a pair of QB hurries and a sack, along with three pass breakups.

Only 15 days until Penn State takes on West Virginia!