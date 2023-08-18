Six Penn State Players Named to Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks” List

In what’s become an annually anticipated column for readers of The Athletic’s college football coverage, Bruce Feldman released his “Freaks” list earlier this week. The purpose of this list is to spotlight the most freakishly athletic players that are turning heads for their respective coaching and support staffs. A total of six Penn State players made this list, which speaks highly of the tremendous talent as well as strength and conditioning program that PSU runs. Below is a list of the names and rankings (out of 101 total players) of the PSU honorees:

Chop Robinson (9)

Jordan van den Berg (15)

Olu Fashanu (23)

Nick Singleton (31)

Zane Durant (38)

Abdul Carter (43)

Unfortunately, you will need to be a subscribing member of The Athletic in order to view the full list, but I already know what most of you are thinking: Where the hell is Dani Dennis-Sutton on this list? Not that he needs any additional motivation, but getting snubbed could spur him to prove the national media folks who are sleeping on him even further wrong.