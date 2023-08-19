Only Jaxon Smolik Until Penn State Football

On offense, the No. 14 jersey will remain that of a quarterback’s, as true freshman Jaxon Smolik will be wearing Sean Clifford’s old uniform. Originally a Tulane commit, Smolik ultimately flipped to PSU after current West Florida freshman Marcus Stokes flipped from PSU to Florida. As an early enrollee, Jaxon saw his share of action in the Blue-White Game back in April. While he is likely the No. 3 guy on the QB depth chart, he reportedly has been impressing in Fall camp, which means if PSU finds itself in an emergency situation where neither Drew Allar or Beau Pribula is available, perhaps the offense will remain serviceable enough.

On defense, safety Tyrece Mills will be wearing the No. 14 jersey. Mills enrolled in January 2022 as a JUCO transfer out of Lackawanna Community College, which has been known over the last several years as a JUCO pipeline for PSU to tap into.

Folks, we are exactly two weeks away from the return of Penn State Football...get hyped!