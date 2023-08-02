Only Freddie Scott Until Penn State Football

We’re hopping back into the wayback machine today, as we honor Freddie Scott, a standout receiver who played from 1993-1995, teaming up with Bobby Engram and tight end Kyle Brady to help form a lethal receiving trio for Kerry Collins to sling the rock to in that legendary 1994 offense. 1994 was by far Freddie’s most productive season, as he caught 47 passes for 973 yards and nine touchdowns (some of which you can see in the YouTube video, above). Today, Freddie lives in the Nashville area and is a motivational speaker.

There is also a current PSU player rocking the No. 31 jersey in run-on cornerback Kolin Dinkins. Yes, he is the younger brother of current tight end Khalil Dinkins. Kolin redshirted last season as a true freshman and will seek to contribute significantly for the Developmental Squad and perhaps even see some action on the field during a more lopsided contest.

Folks, we are exactly one month away from watching Penn State Football again, get hyped!