Only Kaytron Allen Until Penn State Football

Today, we honor one half of the dynamic running duo that returns to Happy Valley. As a true freshman last year, Kaytron Allen racked up 867 yards and ten touchdowns, as well as 188 yards receiving with a TD. Do the math, and that’s over a thousand total yards for the guy nicknamed “Fatman.” With another full offseason in Chuck Losey’s strength and conditioning program, expect even more production out of Kaytron in 2023.

We have a defensive player wearing the No. 13 jersey as well, in true freshman linebacker Tony “Football Is Life” Rojas. A blue-chip recruit out of Fairfax, VA, Rojas enrolled back in January, proceeded to add 26 pounds, and still maintained his quickness. While he won’t be starting anytime soon, expect to see him as a key part of the linebacker rotation sooner rather than later, and to immediately contribute on special teams.

Only 13 days until Penn State Football!