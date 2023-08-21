Only Anthony Ivey Until Penn State Football

We’re moving over to wide receiver for today’s portion of the countdown, as we honor Anthony Ivey. The redshirt freshman out of Lancaster, PA was a part of the much-heralded 2022 recruiting class, and while he did not see the field in game action last year, he was named the coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week leading up to the Michigan game. Ivey will seek to work his way up the receiver depth chart in an effort to get on the field this season.

Wearing the No. 12 jersey on defense will be true freshman cornerback Zion Tracy. Originally from Hempstead, New York, Tracy played his high school ball at St. Thomas More in Connecticut, where he eventually became the 4th-ranked prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports. His quickness one of the first things that stands out, and leads to plenty of optimism about his future as a Nittany Lion. In the meantime however, he appears to be a lock for a redshirt this season.