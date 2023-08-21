Oh, Hello: 2023 Writer Will Pegler Commits To Black Shoe Diaries

The Black Shoe Diaries staff grows larger! After an extensive search that spanned a month and a half, we have welcomed three new members to the team!

First off is Will Pegler, who joins us from a previous role with Onward State! As is tradition, Will shared his first memory of being a Penn State fan below.

In his own words:

My name’s Will Pegler and I’ve been a Penn State fan my whole life. My first memory at Beaver Stadium was when the Nittany Lions smacked Coastal Carolina to the tune of a 66-10 victory back in 2008, and I haven’t looked back since. I got the chance to cover the team for Onward State for three seasons before graduating in May 2022, but decided I’d like to come back for some more chatter. I’m excited to get back into it, to say the least.

Please give a warm welcome to our newest writer, Will!