Oh, Hello: 2023 Writer Colin Murphy Commits To Black Shoe Diaries

The Black Shoe Diaries staff grows larger! After an extensive search that spanned a month and a half, we have welcomed three new members to the team!

Next is one of our very own, Colin Murphy. You may know him better as Malkin’s Milkshake, his previous username on BSD. Let’s let Colin introduce himself!

In his own words:

My name is Colin Murphy, although most of you here at BSD know me as Malkin’s Milkshake. I have been a Penn State sports fan for about as long as I can remember. My grandparents were football season ticket holders together for over 60 years, so I grew up going to games regularly. The first memory I have of Penn State football was tailgating with my family at the 2003 Temple game, but I didn’t really understand football until the unforgettable 2005 season. My favorite memory was storming the field with my friends after the 2016 win over Ohio State. During my 4 years at Penn State, I had season tickets for football, men’s basketball, and men’s hockey, and I attended most women’s volleyball games. I graduated in 2020, and I currently live in my hometown of Richmond, Virginia. I’ve been a regular reader and commenter on BSD for the last 7 years, and I am very excited to contribute to this site!

Please give a warm welcome to our newest writer, Colin!