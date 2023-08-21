Two Lions Named Preseason All-American by Associated Press

Penn State fans and NFL draft pundits know the names and abilities of juniors Kalen King and Olu Fashanu.

It seems the most mainstream of mainstream media does now, too.

Both Fashanu and King were named preseason All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

USC QB Caleb Williams, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan RB Blake Corum headline the preseason AP All-America team.



See the complete team: https://t.co/8RKUesMdPb pic.twitter.com/DPhQUCt7RO — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 21, 2023

Fashanu’s story is well documented as he emerged as a force at left tackle for the Nittany Lions last season before being lost to an injury during the Ohio State game. Young for his class, Fashanu and his family made the decision to return to Penn State despite being draft eligible last spring. He’ll be tasked with protecting the blind side of highly touted quarterback Drew Allar.

Meanwhile, King has been praised since stepping on the practice field in the spring of 2021. He emerged as a starter in 2022 opposite Joey Porter Jr. and capped his sophomore year with a key interception in the Rose Bowl win against Utah.

Porter, Jr. was a second-team preseason All-American pick by the AP last year.

Micah Parsons was the last AP first-team preseason All-American for the Lions.