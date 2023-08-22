Only Abdul Carter Until Penn State Football

At Penn State, they don’t just give out the No. 11 jersey to any linebacker. No sir/ma’am, ever since LaVar Arrington donned the double-sticks a quarter-century ago, this jersey only gets doled out to someone who is truly capable of living up to its reputation as a pivotal part of “Linebacker-U.” Guys such as Navorro Bowman, Brandon Bell, and most recently, Micah Parsons have worn this iconic number and now, Abdul Carter is most deservingly rocking it as someone who turned heads (figuratively, but perhaps literally for opposing offensive players) as a freshman last season and seeks to be a key part of the Nittany Lions’ vaunted pass rush in 2023.

Wearing the double-sticks jersey on offense this year, will be wide receiver Malik McClain. The 6’4” 200-pounder transferred in from Florida State, where he made a few starts last season and totaled 206 yards and three touchdowns on 17 catches. A former four-star recruit (according to 247 Sports), Malik struggled with inconsistency while at FSU, and will seek to remedy that now in Happy Valley, in order to become a key part of the receiver rotation.

Only 11 days until Penn State kicks off against West Virginia!