Only Nicholas Singleton Until Penn State Football

Today’s portion of the season kickoff countdown honors the other half of the dynamic running duo. Much like Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton brought an immediate shot in the arm to a moribund running game and set a Nittany Lions freshman rushing record in the process with 12 touchdowns to go with 1,061 yards rushing (the third PSU freshman to reach over 1,000 yards rushing after DJ Dozier and Saquon Barkley). He also tacked on a clutch receiving TD to put away Michigan State in last year’s regular season finale.

Over the course of last season, we saw him develop from a guy who regularly tried to beat everyone else to the outside perimeter using his superior speed, to someone who was patient enough to wait for the holes to open up and run through those, instead. He also gained a power run aspect to his game as well, which was best illustrated in the win over Maryland last year. Now that he’s had another full offseason of strength and conditioning, look for him to build upon his incredible accomplishments from last season.

On defense, redshirt freshman safety Mekhi Flowers will be rocking the No. 10 jersey. A fellow classmate of Singleton’s, Mekhi appeared in two games last season and was named the Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week for the Central Michigan game. He will seek to earn some additional playing time this upcoming season.

Folks, we are about to enter the single-digit days portion of the countdown...can you feel the excitement, yet?