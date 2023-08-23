Dominic DeLuca To Wear No. 0 Jersey

Back in 2020 when the NCAA began to allow players to wear No. 0, Penn State created a new tradition of given No. 0 jersey to a special teams player who “is a tough, dependable, disciplined, physical leader, who inspires teammates with his accountability & production.” Jonathan Sutherland carried the mantle for three seasons, but with Sutherland now gone, it was time for a new player to don the 0. It’s no surprise, but that player will be Dominic DeLuca.

A former walk-on from West Pittson, DeLuca made the transition from high school all-state quarterback to a full-time linebacker at Penn State. After redshirting the 2021 season, DeLuca sprung up the depth chart in his second year, manning the backup Sam linebacker spot on defense and playing a key special teams role. He played in all 13 games last season, totaling 29 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, and 1 blocked punt. It was to be expected given his play on the field, but DeLuca was awarded a scholarship at the end of his redshirt freshman season.