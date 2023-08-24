Only Beau Pribula Until Penn State Football

We’ve officially reached the single digits portion of the countdown and today we honor a man who not only seems to resemble Trace McSorley in the looks and talent department, but also rocks Trace’s old No. 9 jersey in Beau Pribula. While he and Drew Allar are technically in a “competition” for the starting job, it would be an absolute shocker if Beau were to be named the starter for next week’s season opener against West Virginia. This is no slight against Beau though, as he has very much impressed the coaching staff with his own unique set of skills as a dual-threat QB, which should ease any worry for PSU fans about another Taquan Roberson at Iowa type of situation.

Rocking the No. 9 jersey on defense will be true freshman safety King Mack. The Miami native and St. Thomas Aquinas High School product was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and thus far, has greatly impressed the coaching staff with his sheer athleticism and should be in line to earn some decent playing time off the bench. This, despite not enrolling at PSU until this past May. The sky may very well be the limit for this kid but time will tell...

Only nine days until Penn State Football!