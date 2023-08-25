Only Tyler Johnson and DaKaari Nelson Until Penn State Football

We’ve got a pair of No. 8’s to honor: Tyler Johnson is a name you may not have read about regarding the battle for the preseason depth chart at wide receiver, but nonetheless the redshirt freshman former three-star recruit out of Virginia has been a valuable member of the practice squad, even earning the Developmental Squad Player Of The Week honors leading up to the Maryland game last season.

On defense, true freshman saety DaKaari Nelson will try and work his way up the depth chart (and perhaps a role on special teams). The former four-star prospect out of Alabama has a promising frame at 6’3” 217 pounds and has enough athleticism to make him a future multi-year starter. In the meantime however, he will learn from other experienced guys ahead of him such as Keaton Ellis, Jaylen Reed, Kevin Winston, and Zakee Wheatley and probably see action in up to four games this year in order to preserve his redshirt.

Only eight days until Penn State Football!