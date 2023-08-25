3 Week 0 College Football Games to Watch

Navy vs. (#13)Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

NBC

The first college football game of the season kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday - that’s enough reason to be in front of the tube. This may be a bit of a mismatch on paper, but Navy is a tough out at any time, but especially for the first game of the season. Even though Navy was just a four-win season a year ago, they still narrowly lost to Notre Dame by a field goal. The Irish suffered last season because of a disastrous quarterback situation, but made a huge improvement by grabbing Sam Hartman out of the portal from Wake Forest. Notre Dame could be one of the surprise teams of the season if they can maintain their defense and ground game from a year ago while adding Hartman to the mix.

Prediction: Notre Dame-34, Navy-21

San Jose St. at USC

8 p.m.

PAC-12 Network

I’m not expecting a great game by any means, but it’s a chance to see the defending Heisman Trophy winner straight out of the gate as Caleb WIlliams attempts to be just the second player in the history of college football to win the big prize twice. However, the USC defense will be the reason to tune in. The Trojans had one of the very worst defenses in the nation last year, but brought in several players from the portal to try to make a stark improvement. Will it work, or will USC have its playoff hopes doomed yet again by a leaky defense?

Prediction: USC-45, San Jose St.-27

Florida International at Louisiana Tech

9 p.m.

CBSSN

The last game of week 0 is the first opportunity for some late-night college football viewing. That’s the best selling point as these teams won a combined seven games in 2022. The flip side of that is this game will be seen as a must-win for both as they hope to take a step towards six wins and bowl eligibility in 2023, so this is perhaps the most likely that a week 0 game goes down to the wire.

Prediction: Louisiana Tech-31, Florida International-28

