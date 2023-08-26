Only Kaden Saunders Until Penn State Football

One week from now it will be game day in Happy Valley, with the West Virginia Mountaineers coming to Beaver Stadium to take on Penn State in primetime on NBC. Before we get to that though, let’s talk about Kaden Saunders, who represents the “seven” in the seven days until the season is here.

Saunders came to Penn State as one of the top recruits in the 2022 recruiting class, carrying a 97.70 four-star designation and ranking No. 55 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. He enrolled early, and many expected Saunders to push for time right away. That didn’t happen though, with the transition to college football being a bit steeper than anticipated. Instead, Saunders took a redshirt season in 2022, but did get playing time in three games, hauling in two receptions for 21 yards against Ohio.

Saunders now heads into the 2023 season hoping to break the depth chart. From the sounds of it, he’s very much in the WR3-WR8 collection of players who are all vying for snaps behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace. Additionally, Saunders could make an impact on special teams, whether it’s at kick returner or punt returner.

7 days, folks.