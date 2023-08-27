Only Harrison Wallace III Until Penn State Football

We’re inside a week. Six more days separate us from the first game of the Penn State football season! For those of you who simply couldn’t wait any longer, there was college football being played yesterday! And, from the looks of it, UMass won’t be the worst team in the nation this season!

Harrison “Tre” Wallace III is one of about eight wide receivers vying for three starting spots. It is expected that he, along with KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Dante Cephas will ultimately lock up the spots, but, as is always the case with James Franklin, expect this competition to last until the absolute last minute, and possibly into the season.

Wallace played in all 13 games last season, and caught 19 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. With a bigger role in 2023, it is natural to believe that production will only increase this season (and, for Penn State’s sake, we’re all hoping this is the case). He has two catches for 47 yards in Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, when Parker Washington was not available.

We’re here, we can feel it! Less than one week away!