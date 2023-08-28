Only Omari Evans Until Penn State Football

Another wide receiver vying for a starting spot coming into 2023, Omari Evans played in all 13 games last season, tallying 55 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. But it was in the Blue and White game this year where he showed what he can bring to the table.

Evans was BSD’s offensive standout player in the Blue and White game for his production, hauling in 80 yards and the only touchdown of the game, as he built a rapport with Drew Allar throughout the contest.

Evans could find himself being a key part of the wide receiver rotation, if not outright starting, if his performance in the Blue and White game translated to fall camp, and onto the field when Penn State kicks its season off. With one, possibly two spots up for grabs, it’ll be up to him do carve out the role he wants to play in the 2023 season.

