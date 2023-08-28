Penn State a Heavy Favorite Against Week One Opponent West Virginia

The oddsmakers don’t expect Penn State to have much trouble reaching 1-0 after their home contest against West Virginia to kick off the 2023 season. The Nittany Lions are a 20.5 favorite over the Mountaineers as we officially reach “game week.”

Penn State and West Virginia enter the season trending in different directions. The Nittany Lions are looking to build upon a surprising 11-2 season that ended with a commanding victory over #7 Utah in the Rose Bowl. West Virginia, meanwhile, failed to go bowling after a 5-7 campaign. It should be noted that they did win two of their last three games of the season with upset victories over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The Nittany Lions enter the season at #7 in the AP Poll and return plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. They will look to replace four-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford, and while no starting quarterback has been named yet, it is widely expected to be Drew Allar. The sophomore served as the backup for Clifford in 2022, and was ranked as the top quarterback of his class.

Penn State and West Virginia will kick off at 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 2 on NBC and Peacock.

