Only Kalen King and Malick Meiga Until Penn State Football

Kalen King, along with his twin brother, Kobe, joined Penn State in 2021 out of Detroit’s Cass Tech. He appeared in 13 games as a freshman, starting one, and made 23 tackles and five pass breakups.

We all know King had a stellar 2022 season, starting nine of 13 games, with 30 tackles, a conference-leading 18 pass breakups (also third in the country), three interceptions, and a forced fumble. It will be interesting to see how many teams decide to throw King’s way in 2024 now that Joey Porter has gone to the NFL (and many people are on record saying King was actually better than JPJ in 2022). He is the unquestioned leader of a solid secondary and should provide both leadership and consistency on defense before most likely heading to the NFL after his junior season.

Malick Meiga is yet another Canadian product, arriving in Happy Valley in 2020. After redshirting, Meiga appeared in seven games in 2021, catching a 67-yard touchdown from Christian Veilleux against Rutgers. He saw more time on special teams last season, appearing in 12 games, with four tackles and a forced fumble, as well as three receptions for 19 yards on offense. He should provide depth at receiver and continue his work on special teams in 2023.

