 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Only BranDon Snow Until Penn State Football

30. Freaking. Days.

By Tim Aydin
/ new
FedEx Orange Bowl: Penn State v Florida State Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images

We’re staying in the wayback machine to honor BranDon Snow, one of the last true fullbacks to suit up in a Penn State uniform. He did flirt with the linebacker position for a little bit, but ultimately came back to his roots and served his role well as a blocker who would occasionally carry the rock over the goal line, scoring three touchdowns in the 2005 revival season (much to a grade school-aged Patrick Koerbler’s delight, I’d assume). One of those TD’s can be seen in the video, above. Today, BranDon is a sales consultant for Nucar Auto Group in his native Delaware.

Currently, we have a pair of run-ons rocking the No. 30 jersey on the Penn State roster: Redshirt freshman running back Amiel Davis, who earned a Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week award last year, and redshirt freshman cornerback George Hlavac.

Only 30 days until Penn State takes on West Virginia!

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...