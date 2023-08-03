Only BranDon Snow Until Penn State Football

We’re staying in the wayback machine to honor BranDon Snow, one of the last true fullbacks to suit up in a Penn State uniform. He did flirt with the linebacker position for a little bit, but ultimately came back to his roots and served his role well as a blocker who would occasionally carry the rock over the goal line, scoring three touchdowns in the 2005 revival season (much to a grade school-aged Patrick Koerbler’s delight, I’d assume). One of those TD’s can be seen in the video, above. Today, BranDon is a sales consultant for Nucar Auto Group in his native Delaware.

Currently, we have a pair of run-ons rocking the No. 30 jersey on the Penn State roster: Redshirt freshman running back Amiel Davis, who earned a Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week award last year, and redshirt freshman cornerback George Hlavac.

Only 30 days until Penn State takes on West Virginia!