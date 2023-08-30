Only Johnny Dixon until Penn State Football

We are down to the last few days before the season starts, and we’re looking at cornerback Johnny Dixon.

Dixon began his career at South Carolina, spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Gamecocks before transferring to Penn State. After rotating in the CB lineup in 2021, Johnny became one of the starters midway through 2022, opposite Kalen King. Heading into the 2023 season, Johnny has one of the two CB spots locked down, though he will likely be picked on a bit as teams throw away from King on the other side.

In his career, Johnny has logged 70 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 interceptions, 15 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble. His most productive year so far was in 2022 as a heavier part of the rotation, in Manny Diaz’s chaos-centric defense. Expect him to light up the stat sheet this year, in what may be his last year in college.

3. DAYS. TO. GO!