Success with Hyperlinking is Ready for Kickoff

Penn State’s 2023 football season kicks off Saturday night in the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium. Fans attending home games this season will see several changes to the gameday experience, most notably the addition of Legacy Plaza outside the south end zone tunnel, new concession options, and new public address announcers.

Former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Bradley will perform the coin toss for Saturday’s game against West Virginia. Architect of Penn State’s defensive dominance in the 2000s, “Scrap” returns to Happy Valley after coaching at PSU for over 30 years.

The men’s hockey team released its 2023-24 Big Ten conference schedule on Monday. Guy Gadowsky enters his 13th season as head coach. The Nittany Lions will begin their season on October 7th against LIU.

Longtime women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach recorded her 300th career win in Penn State’s 2-1 victory at West Virginia last Friday. Dambach, who has been the head coach at Penn State since 2007, now sits at 28th all time in career wins among Division I coaches.

Sean Clifford was officially named the Packers’ backup QB last week. While not a major surprise, Clifford delivered a solid performance in the preseason, completing 33 of 45 passes for 345 yards with 1 TD and 2 INT. Not bad for a big red dog, huh?