Penn State Bowl Projections 2023: Preseason

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Florida State Seminoles
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)
Bowl: Fiesta/Orange
Location: Tempe, AZ/Miami Gardens, FL
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Utah Utes/Florida State Seminoles
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Cotton
Location: Arlington, TX
Date: December 29th, 2023
Opponent: Kansas State Wildcats
Guest Pickers:
Sports Illustrated
Bowl: Fiesta
Location: Tempe, AZ
Date: January 1st, 2024
Opponent: Utah Utes
Yahoo Sports
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Florida State Seminoles
Welcome back to our bowl projections! Lots of New Year’s Six picks so far, but we all know it means nothing until Penn State takes the field.
