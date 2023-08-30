 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State Bowl Projections 2023: Preseason

Another season of complaining it’s too early for bowl projections.

By LndoBSD
The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade Rolls Through Pasadena, California Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)

Bowl: Fiesta/Orange

Location: Tempe, AZ/Miami Gardens, FL

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Utah Utes/Florida State Seminoles

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Cotton

Location: Arlington, TX

Date: December 29th, 2023

Opponent: Kansas State Wildcats

Guest Pickers:

Sports Illustrated

Bowl: Fiesta

Location: Tempe, AZ

Date: January 1st, 2024

Opponent: Utah Utes

Yahoo Sports

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Welcome back to our bowl projections! Lots of New Year’s Six picks so far, but we all know it means nothing until Penn State takes the field.

