Landon Tengwall Announces Medical Retirement From Football

Ever since Fall camp started up at the beginning of this month, Landon Tengwall was a player who the media had noted was absent at practices. This fueled much speculation from the commentariat on the various message boards and other Penn State football forums as to what might possibly be keeping him away. Today, we finally know why, as Landon announced via social media in a very heartfelt note, that he was retiring from the game due to an undisclosed injury.

No doubt, this is a buzzkill during a week when Penn State fans are excitedly counting down the days (and very soon, hours) until the season kickoff this Saturday against West Virginia. Landon started in five games last season at left guard before injuries kept him out for the remainder of the season, but he was very much expected to fight for, if not regain his old starting spot this season. Thankfully, there is still some quality depth on the O-line, so this should not be cause for reducing your expectations for the season.

Nonetheless, you can’t feel anything but terrible for a kid who clearly loves PSU and gave his all for the program. Hopefully, he will stick around in some type of student coaching capacity while he finishes his degree and goes on to do great things in life.

Best of luck to you, Landon!