The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: College Football Is Back

Welcome, welcome, welcome! Another season of college football is upon us, and another season of Big Ten previews begins! For those of you joining us for the first time, the concept is pretty simple: I preview each Big Ten game for the week, and the staff (former and current) picks the outcome of each game.

To make things fun, we make it a competition! We all pick the scores of each game, and we get points based on the following criteria:

Picking the correct winner earns 2 points.

Picking the correct spread gets you 3 points.

Picking the correct margin of victory nets you 4 points.

Getting the score of the game right nets you a whopping 10 points.

The writer that picks the closest score to what actually happened earns a bonus 6 points.

Without further ado, let’s get into the games!

Thursday, August 31

8:00 PM

Nebraska (0-0) vs. Minnesota (0-0)

MINN -7.0 | O/U 45.5 | FOX

The Matt Rhule era at Nebraska begins with a road game against a Minnesota team that must be kicking themselves for not seizing on the opportunity to win the West last season. With a retooled offense, can the Gophers finally earn a West crown in the last season of divisions? On the other hand, can Rhule’s patented turnaround come ahead of schedule?

Should you watch? This is likely the best game of the evening, along with Florida/Uta, so yes.

Prediction: Minnesota 31, Nebraska 24

Friday, September 1

7:00 PM

Central Michigan (0-0) vs. Michigan State (0-0)

MSU -14.5 | O/U 49.5 | FS1

No team fell harder than Michigan State in 2022, as they tied for worst win differential in the country at -6. In Mel Tucker’s fourth season at the helm, the goal is going to be proving that 2020 and 2022 were the anomalies, and 2021 is what should be expected. We won’t find out much against Central Michigan, who themselves came off their worst season under Jim McElwain.

Should you watch? Slim pickings on Friday, so if you’re looking for something to watch...

Prediction: Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 14

Saturday, September 2:

12:00 PM

East Carolina (0-0) vs. No. 2 Michigan (0-0)

MICH -36.0 | O/U 52 | Peacock

As to not compete with Fox, Michigan gets “The Cock” treatment in its season opener against East Carolina, as their game with the Pirates will be NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The Wolverines will be without Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore for the game (with the former suspended the first three games of the season), which should do, well, nothing to prevent the beatdown the Pirates are about to get. All that said, 36 points seems like a lot given the circumstances.

Should you watch? If you have The Cock, why not?

Prediction: Michigan 49, East Carolina 14

Utah State (0-0) vs. No. 25 Iowa (0-0)

IOWA -23.0 | O/U 43 | FS1

Word on the street is Cade McNamara may miss this game, so if you want to watch Iowa score three safeties and two field goals en route to a prime number victory, this is your jam!

Should you watch? God no.

Prediction: Iowa 31, Utah State 7

Fresno State (0-0) vs. Purdue(0-0)

PUR -4.0 | O/U 50.5 | B1G Network

Fresno State won the Mountain West last season, and Purdue is effectively starting over, with Ryan Walters taking over the reins in West Lafayette. Can Purdue avoid an upset on opening weekend?

Should you watch? Of the noon slate, this has the most potential for shenanigans.

Prediction: Purdue 27, Fresno State 24

3:30 PM

No. 3 Ohio State (0-0) vs. Indiana (0-0)

OSU -28.5 | O/U 59.5 | CBS

Indiana gon get got.

Should you watch? If you’re into snuff films, then sure!

Prediction: Ohio State 48, Indiana 14

Buffalo (0-0) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin (0-0)

WIS -27.0 | O/U 54.5 | FS1

The third of four new coaches in the Big Ten West (based on preview order), Luke Fickell is sure to turn Wisconsin into whatever version of a contender the Badgers will ultimately become under him. And, 2023’s Buffalo is most certainly not Lance Leipold’s Buffalo, so the Badgers should have no problem dispatching of the Bulls.

Should you watch? There are better things on in this slot.

Prediction: Wisconsin 31, Buffalo 10

Towson (0-0) vs. Maryland (0-0)

No Line Available | No O/U Available | B1G Network

Sacrificial lamb. Moving on.

Should you watch? No.

Prediction: Maryland 66, Towson 0

7:30 PM

West Virginia (0-0) vs. No. 7 Penn State (0-0)

PSU -20.5 | O/U 53.5 | NBC

Penn State will renew its series with West Virginia, one that hadn’t been played since 1992, as they open the season against the longtime rival. This Mountaineer team is a far cry from the Rich Rodriguez teams that nearly played for a national championship, but, as Penn State fans, we take no opponent lightly. That’s what Penn State Pessimism™ is all about.

...we’ll at least for you suckers.

Should you watch? If you need me to answer this for you, there’s some soul searching in your future.

Prediction: Penn State 56, West Virginia 17

Toledo (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)

ILL -9.0 | O/U 49.5 | B1G Network

Toledo comes into the season as a MAC favorite, and plenty of folks even believe the Rockets can give Illinois a game. I happen to think Bret Bielema is building something in Champaign, but I’ll give Toledo the points.

Should you watch? You’re busy.

Prediction: Illinois 24, Toledo 17

Sunday, September 3

12:00 PM

Northwestern (0-0) vs. Rutgers (0-0)

RUTG -7.0 | O/U 40.5 | CBS

It is, technically, football.

Should you watch? I mean if you’re super bored I guess...

Prediction: Rutgers 17, Northwestern 10

The Picks

Big Ten Picks Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score Bennett Nebraska Minnesota 17 23 Chris Nebraska Minnesota 24 28 Colin Minnesota Minnesota 23 31 Jared Nebraska Minnesota 24 28 Lando Minnesota Minnesota 14 24 Marty Nebraska Minnesota 20 24 Tim Nebraska Minnesota 20 24 Will Nebraska Nebraska 23 20 Bennett Illinois Illinois 14 24 Chris Toledo Illinois 17 24 Colin Illinois Illinois 14 31 Jared Illinois Illinois 14 28 Lando Illinois Illinois 7 27 Marty Illinois Illinois 17 27 Tim Illinois Illinois 24 35 Will Illinois Illinois 13 28 Bennett Indiana Ohio State 41 14 Chris Ohio State Ohio State 52 14 Colin Ohio State Ohio State 56 14 Jared Ohio State Ohio State 45 13 Lando Ohio State Ohio State 48 14 Marty Ohio State Ohio State 49 14 Tim Indiana Ohio State 45 17 Will Ohio State Ohio State 59 3 Bennett Iowa Iowa 3 38 Chris Utah State Iowa 10 24 Colin Utah State Iowa 7 28 Jared Utah State Iowa 13 30 Lando Utah State Iowa 10 31 Marty Iowa Iowa 7 31 Tim Utah State Iowa 3 27 Will Utah State Iowa 14 31 Bennett Maryland Maryland 14 44 Chris Towson Maryland 14 49 Colin Maryland Maryland 7 49 Jared Maryland Maryland 10 48 Lando Maryland Maryland 7 42 Marty Maryland Maryland 14 41 Tim Maryland Maryland 0 69 Will Maryland Maryland 7 14 Bennett Michigan Michigan 10 52 Chris Michigan Michigan 10 49 Colin Michigan Michigan 7 56 Jared Michigan Michigan 12 49 Lando Michigan Michigan 3 41 Marty Michigan Michigan 7 45 Tim Michigan Michigan 7 45 Will Michigan Michigan 10 51 Bennett Central Michigan Michigan State 17 30 Chris Michigan State Michigan State 31 10 Colin Central Michigan Michigan State 21 35 Jared Central Michigan Michigan State 20 30 Lando Michigan State Michigan State 7 28 Marty Michigan State Michigan State 14 35 Tim Central Michigan Michigan State 21 34 Will Central Michigan Michigan State 17 31 Bennett West Virginia Penn State 13 31 Chris Penn State Penn State 10 31 Colin Penn State Penn State 10 42 Jared Penn State Penn State 0 69 Lando Penn State Penn State 10 35 Marty Penn State Penn State 14 41 Tim Penn State Penn State 10 38 Will Penn State Penn State 14 48 Bennett Purdue Purdue 27 34 Chris Purdue Purdue 28 35 Colin Purdue Purdue 20 30 Jared Fresno State Purdue 31 34 Lando Purdue Purdue 21 31 Marty Purdue Purdue 17 24 Tim Fresno State Purdue 28 31 Will Purdue Purdue 7 24 Bennett Rutgers Rutgers 6 13 Chris Rutgers Rutgers 10 21 Colin Rutgers Rutgers 7 20 Jared Rutgers Rutgers 23 31 Lando Rutgers Rutgers 10 24 Marty Northwestern Rutgers 14 18 Tim Northwestern Rutgers 6 9 Will Rutgers Rutgers 3 21 Bennett Buffalo Wisconsin 17 44 Chris Buffalo Wisconsin 14 35 Colin Wisconsin Wisconsin 17 38 Jared Buffalo Wisconsin 17 38 Lando Wisconsin Wisconsin 10 41 Marty Wisconsin Wisconsin 14 34 Tim Wisconsin Wisconsin 7 38 Will Wisconsin Wisconsin 0 24

Feel free to play along in the comments, dear reader! 100 BSD Bucks to whoever tallies the picks from the comments!