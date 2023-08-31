The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: College Football Is Back

Welcome, welcome, welcome! Another season of college football is upon us, and another season of Big Ten previews begins! For those of you joining us for the first time, the concept is pretty simple: I preview each Big Ten game for the week, and the staff (former and current) picks the outcome of each game.
To make things fun, we make it a competition! We all pick the scores of each game, and we get points based on the following criteria:
- Picking the correct winner earns 2 points.
- Picking the correct spread gets you 3 points.
- Picking the correct margin of victory nets you 4 points.
- Getting the score of the game right nets you a whopping 10 points.
- The writer that picks the closest score to what actually happened earns a bonus 6 points.
Without further ado, let’s get into the games!
Thursday, August 31
8:00 PM
Nebraska (0-0) vs. Minnesota (0-0)
MINN -7.0 | O/U 45.5 | FOX
The Matt Rhule era at Nebraska begins with a road game against a Minnesota team that must be kicking themselves for not seizing on the opportunity to win the West last season. With a retooled offense, can the Gophers finally earn a West crown in the last season of divisions? On the other hand, can Rhule’s patented turnaround come ahead of schedule?
Should you watch? This is likely the best game of the evening, along with Florida/Uta, so yes.
Prediction: Minnesota 31, Nebraska 24
Friday, September 1
7:00 PM
Central Michigan (0-0) vs. Michigan State (0-0)
MSU -14.5 | O/U 49.5 | FS1
No team fell harder than Michigan State in 2022, as they tied for worst win differential in the country at -6. In Mel Tucker’s fourth season at the helm, the goal is going to be proving that 2020 and 2022 were the anomalies, and 2021 is what should be expected. We won’t find out much against Central Michigan, who themselves came off their worst season under Jim McElwain.
Should you watch? Slim pickings on Friday, so if you’re looking for something to watch...
Prediction: Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 14
Saturday, September 2:
12:00 PM
East Carolina (0-0) vs. No. 2 Michigan (0-0)
MICH -36.0 | O/U 52 | Peacock
As to not compete with Fox, Michigan gets “The Cock” treatment in its season opener against East Carolina, as their game with the Pirates will be NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The Wolverines will be without Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore for the game (with the former suspended the first three games of the season), which should do, well, nothing to prevent the beatdown the Pirates are about to get. All that said, 36 points seems like a lot given the circumstances.
Should you watch? If you have The Cock, why not?
Prediction: Michigan 49, East Carolina 14
Utah State (0-0) vs. No. 25 Iowa (0-0)
IOWA -23.0 | O/U 43 | FS1
Word on the street is Cade McNamara may miss this game, so if you want to watch Iowa score three safeties and two field goals en route to a prime number victory, this is your jam!
Should you watch? God no.
Prediction: Iowa 31, Utah State 7
Fresno State (0-0) vs. Purdue(0-0)
PUR -4.0 | O/U 50.5 | B1G Network
Fresno State won the Mountain West last season, and Purdue is effectively starting over, with Ryan Walters taking over the reins in West Lafayette. Can Purdue avoid an upset on opening weekend?
Should you watch? Of the noon slate, this has the most potential for shenanigans.
Prediction: Purdue 27, Fresno State 24
3:30 PM
No. 3 Ohio State (0-0) vs. Indiana (0-0)
OSU -28.5 | O/U 59.5 | CBS
Indiana gon get got.
Should you watch? If you’re into snuff films, then sure!
Prediction: Ohio State 48, Indiana 14
Buffalo (0-0) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin (0-0)
WIS -27.0 | O/U 54.5 | FS1
The third of four new coaches in the Big Ten West (based on preview order), Luke Fickell is sure to turn Wisconsin into whatever version of a contender the Badgers will ultimately become under him. And, 2023’s Buffalo is most certainly not Lance Leipold’s Buffalo, so the Badgers should have no problem dispatching of the Bulls.
Should you watch? There are better things on in this slot.
Prediction: Wisconsin 31, Buffalo 10
Towson (0-0) vs. Maryland (0-0)
No Line Available | No O/U Available | B1G Network
Sacrificial lamb. Moving on.
Should you watch? No.
Prediction: Maryland 66, Towson 0
7:30 PM
West Virginia (0-0) vs. No. 7 Penn State (0-0)
PSU -20.5 | O/U 53.5 | NBC
Penn State will renew its series with West Virginia, one that hadn’t been played since 1992, as they open the season against the longtime rival. This Mountaineer team is a far cry from the Rich Rodriguez teams that nearly played for a national championship, but, as Penn State fans, we take no opponent lightly. That’s what Penn State Pessimism™ is all about.
...we’ll at least for you suckers.
Should you watch? If you need me to answer this for you, there’s some soul searching in your future.
Prediction: Penn State 56, West Virginia 17
Toledo (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)
ILL -9.0 | O/U 49.5 | B1G Network
Toledo comes into the season as a MAC favorite, and plenty of folks even believe the Rockets can give Illinois a game. I happen to think Bret Bielema is building something in Champaign, but I’ll give Toledo the points.
Should you watch? You’re busy.
Prediction: Illinois 24, Toledo 17
Sunday, September 3
12:00 PM
Northwestern (0-0) vs. Rutgers (0-0)
RUTG -7.0 | O/U 40.5 | CBS
It is, technically, football.
Should you watch? I mean if you’re super bored I guess...
Prediction: Rutgers 17, Northwestern 10
The Picks
Big Ten Picks
|Writer
|Spread
|Straight up
|Away Team Score
|Home Team Score
|Writer
|Spread
|Straight up
|Away Team Score
|Home Team Score
|Bennett
|Nebraska
|Minnesota
|17
|23
|Chris
|Nebraska
|Minnesota
|24
|28
|Colin
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|23
|31
|Jared
|Nebraska
|Minnesota
|24
|28
|Lando
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|14
|24
|Marty
|Nebraska
|Minnesota
|20
|24
|Tim
|Nebraska
|Minnesota
|20
|24
|Will
|Nebraska
|Nebraska
|23
|20
|Bennett
|Illinois
|Illinois
|14
|24
|Chris
|Toledo
|Illinois
|17
|24
|Colin
|Illinois
|Illinois
|14
|31
|Jared
|Illinois
|Illinois
|14
|28
|Lando
|Illinois
|Illinois
|7
|27
|Marty
|Illinois
|Illinois
|17
|27
|Tim
|Illinois
|Illinois
|24
|35
|Will
|Illinois
|Illinois
|13
|28
|Bennett
|Indiana
|Ohio State
|41
|14
|Chris
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|52
|14
|Colin
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|56
|14
|Jared
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|45
|13
|Lando
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|48
|14
|Marty
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|49
|14
|Tim
|Indiana
|Ohio State
|45
|17
|Will
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|59
|3
|Bennett
|Iowa
|Iowa
|3
|38
|Chris
|Utah State
|Iowa
|10
|24
|Colin
|Utah State
|Iowa
|7
|28
|Jared
|Utah State
|Iowa
|13
|30
|Lando
|Utah State
|Iowa
|10
|31
|Marty
|Iowa
|Iowa
|7
|31
|Tim
|Utah State
|Iowa
|3
|27
|Will
|Utah State
|Iowa
|14
|31
|Bennett
|Maryland
|Maryland
|14
|44
|Chris
|Towson
|Maryland
|14
|49
|Colin
|Maryland
|Maryland
|7
|49
|Jared
|Maryland
|Maryland
|10
|48
|Lando
|Maryland
|Maryland
|7
|42
|Marty
|Maryland
|Maryland
|14
|41
|Tim
|Maryland
|Maryland
|0
|69
|Will
|Maryland
|Maryland
|7
|14
|Bennett
|Michigan
|Michigan
|10
|52
|Chris
|Michigan
|Michigan
|10
|49
|Colin
|Michigan
|Michigan
|7
|56
|Jared
|Michigan
|Michigan
|12
|49
|Lando
|Michigan
|Michigan
|3
|41
|Marty
|Michigan
|Michigan
|7
|45
|Tim
|Michigan
|Michigan
|7
|45
|Will
|Michigan
|Michigan
|10
|51
|Bennett
|Central Michigan
|Michigan State
|17
|30
|Chris
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|31
|10
|Colin
|Central Michigan
|Michigan State
|21
|35
|Jared
|Central Michigan
|Michigan State
|20
|30
|Lando
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|7
|28
|Marty
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|14
|35
|Tim
|Central Michigan
|Michigan State
|21
|34
|Will
|Central Michigan
|Michigan State
|17
|31
|Bennett
|West Virginia
|Penn State
|13
|31
|Chris
|Penn State
|Penn State
|10
|31
|Colin
|Penn State
|Penn State
|10
|42
|Jared
|Penn State
|Penn State
|0
|69
|Lando
|Penn State
|Penn State
|10
|35
|Marty
|Penn State
|Penn State
|14
|41
|Tim
|Penn State
|Penn State
|10
|38
|Will
|Penn State
|Penn State
|14
|48
|Bennett
|Purdue
|Purdue
|27
|34
|Chris
|Purdue
|Purdue
|28
|35
|Colin
|Purdue
|Purdue
|20
|30
|Jared
|Fresno State
|Purdue
|31
|34
|Lando
|Purdue
|Purdue
|21
|31
|Marty
|Purdue
|Purdue
|17
|24
|Tim
|Fresno State
|Purdue
|28
|31
|Will
|Purdue
|Purdue
|7
|24
|Bennett
|Rutgers
|Rutgers
|6
|13
|Chris
|Rutgers
|Rutgers
|10
|21
|Colin
|Rutgers
|Rutgers
|7
|20
|Jared
|Rutgers
|Rutgers
|23
|31
|Lando
|Rutgers
|Rutgers
|10
|24
|Marty
|Northwestern
|Rutgers
|14
|18
|Tim
|Northwestern
|Rutgers
|6
|9
|Will
|Rutgers
|Rutgers
|3
|21
|Bennett
|Buffalo
|Wisconsin
|17
|44
|Chris
|Buffalo
|Wisconsin
|14
|35
|Colin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|17
|38
|Jared
|Buffalo
|Wisconsin
|17
|38
|Lando
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|10
|41
|Marty
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|14
|34
|Tim
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|7
|38
|Will
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|0
|24
Feel free to play along in the comments, dear reader! 100 BSD Bucks to whoever tallies the picks from the comments!
