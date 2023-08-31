Only Keaton Ellis Until Penn State Football

Had Keaton Ellis been playing anywhere aside from State College Area High School (or “State High” as us alums call it), the former blue-chip prospect would have likely taken visits all over the country to other big time programs that were interested in him, leaving Penn State in a real battle to ultimately win him over. Being the local kid as well as the son of a former PSU football letterman made his recruitment one that was never really in doubt.

Now, the fifth-year senior safety will get one last go-around in a Nittany Lion uniform as he tries to fill in the role that Ji’Ayir Brown dutifully served for the last couple of seasons. Last year saw his most productive season yet, coming up with 24 total tackles and seven pass deflections.

On offense, wide receiver Liam Clifford has switched his jersey number from 82 to 2. Lil’ Cliff saw action last year in mop-up duty and possesses the ability to find that hole in the defense and get open. He has reportedly had a strong camp and is very much in the thick of the battle to earn a spot amongst the wideout rotation for playing time.

Folks, we are only about 60 hours away from the return of Penn State Football (as of the time this post was scheduled to go off), can you feel it??