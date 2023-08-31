7 Week 1 College Football Games to Watch

Welcome back to the first full weekend of college football! As a general reminder, please note that I do not typically include games with the same kickoff time as Penn State. I also exclude Big Ten games since they are already covered in the conference preview. Happy viewing!

Thursday

Florida at (#14)Utah

8 p.m., ESPN

The Gators pulled off a stunning upset in round one a season ago, as Anthony Richardson gave a glimpse of his abilities that led to him being one of the top draft picks in April. The Utes will be looking for revenge at home, but it may not be easy with their top two quarterbacks possibly unavailable. Expect a slugfest between two stout defenses.

Prediction: Utah-20, Florida-16

Friday



Louisville at Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m., ESPN

I’ll admit this game is on here just to have something for Friday. However, I do genuinley believe this will make for an exciting evening of football. Both teams showed some surprising signs of life late in the 2022 season and are on their way of building back to respectability. This should be a hard-fought game between evenly-matched opponents who desperatley want to get the season off on the right foot.

Prediction: Georgia Tech-27, Louisville-24

Saturday

Colorado at (#17)TCU

Noon, FOX

This is likely more of a curiousity than a four quarter battle. Sure, Coach Prime is bringing some exciting talent with him, but the Buffs are also replenishing nearly the entire roster. That’s not a thing you can do overnight at the P5 level. It’s worth checking out just to see what to expect from Neon Deion and company this fall.

Prediciton: TCU-40, Colorado-20

Boise State at (#10)Washington

3:30 p.m., ABC

This is the bright spot on a weak mid-afternoon slate for week one. I had to pick my jaw off the floor after watching Michael Penix Jr.’s drastic improvement as a passer in 2022. He should be seen as a legitimate Heisman hopeful this season, especially if Washington is able to make a playoff run. They will need to find a way to get past Boise State first before running the gauntlet of a very good batch of PAC-12 programs in the final year for the conference.

Prediction: Washington-38, Boise State-33

Coastal Carolina at UCLA

10:30 p.m., ESPN

This feels like one of those late-night games most people find about on Sunday with a 28-point fourth quarter comeback and wild/controvertial finish that gets played over and over on SportsCenter. This should make for some ent viewing if you’re still feeling wired once Penn State-West Virginia wrap things up.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina-55, UCLA-53

Sunday

(#5)LSU at (#8)Florida State

7:30 p.m., ABC

The main event of Labor Day weekend features two teams who are looking to build on better-than-expected seasons in 2022. Both teams have visions of making their way back to the playoffs for good reason as they are loaded with experienced players bound for the NFL. Unfortunately, this will not include one of the best linebackers in the nation, as LSU star Maason Smith is suspended by the NCAA for “improper benefits” as a way to justify their own existence.

Prediction: Florida State-23, LSU-21

Monday

(#9)Clemson at Duke

8 p.m., ESPN

Nobody saw Duke’s 9-win season coming last year, as it seemed like the Blue Devils were facing a long and nearly impossible task to return to respectability. However, they quietly played above expectations throughout the season and could build on that success to become a surprise ACC contender this fall. Clemson is still filled with top-end talent, but considering the Tigers lethargic offenses as of late, anything can happen on the last night of our five-day college football feast.

Prediction: Clemson-27, Duke-21