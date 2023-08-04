Only Audavion Collins Until Penn State Football

Cornerback Audavion Collins joins Penn State as a transfer from Mississippi State. At Clanga Clanga U, Audavion redshirted his freshman year of 2022, before deciding to seek more northern climes.

A former 3-star prospect, Collins hails from Covington, GA. Standing 6-foot-0 and weighing in at 165 pounds, Audavion will still need another year or two before really making his mark with the Lions. However, he may work his way onto the field sooner as a special teams player, before increasing his role on the defense.

29 days to go!