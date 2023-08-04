Penn State Preseason Top 10: #8 Dani Dennis-Sutton

It’s time for our annual season top 10! Each summer, the staff votes on its top 10 players ahead of the upcoming season. A first place vote is worth 10 points, second place is worth nine points, and so on.

Reminder: This is a Top 10 for how the players will produce this season. It’s not just based on what they have done in their career up to this point. Instead, it’s how we think they will play this coming season.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

HOW HE GOT HERE

Dani Dennis-Sutton’s decision to attend Penn State was met with exhiliration from the fan base, as he joined a talented class that included fellow five-star prospects Drew Allar and Nicholas Singleton. Dennis-Sutton was ranked as the 28th overall prospect in the entire class, and selected the Nittany Lions following visits to Georgia and Alabama, as well as a who’s who of programs like Michigan, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and USC that extended offers.

Dennis-Sutton joined a crowded defensive end room, but managed to see he field as a true freshman in 2021, mostly as a reserve. He made the most of his opportunities, contributing three sacks, 17 tackles, three quarterback hurries, and a pass breakup. He also showed off some exceptional athleticism with an interception against Indiana which he returned for 20 yards.

Dennis-Sutton was named to the True Freshman All-American team by ESPN at season’s end.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023

We already know Dennis-Sutton has the potential and ability to be Penn State’s next superstar on the defensive side of the ball. He’s also been putting in the work this offseason. And I mean he is truly putting in the work - along with incoming freshman Tony Rojas, Dennis-Sutton has been named several times as a player who is always either in the weight or film room. That’s a great sign that a player with his abilities is also one of the most, if not the most, hardest working players on the team. Even better - when the best players on the team also have the best work ethics, it trickles down to the entire roster.

Penn State returns both starting defensive ends, Chop Robinson and Adissa Isaac, who are both future draft picks. Even if Dennis-Sutton is the third man up, he’ll be getting just about the equal amount of snaps as Robinson and Isaac.

We saw a glimpse of Dennis-Sutton’s immense potential as a true freshman in 2022. Following a rather productive offseason combined with some valuable experience, expect to see his star rise as he terrorizes quarterbacks throughout the 2023 season.