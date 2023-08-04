Officially Official: Oregon and Washington to Join the Big Ten in 2024

It’s been a wild, roller-coaster of a week in the college sports universe, as Colorado’s official move to the Big 12 last Thursday prompted a mad scramble with the Pac-12 unable to get a new media deal in place, which has prompted numerous other current Pac-12 schools scrambling to find an escape chopper to peel away from their own crumbling conference.

Earlier this morning, it was being reported across multiple media outlets that Oregon and Washington would stay put, as the Pac-12 appeared to be on track to get a new Grant of Rights agreement signed between all the remaining nine schools. However, it was later reported that the Pac-12 failed to reach such an agreement, making it open season for the soon-to-be-extinct conference. As a result, the Big Ten has made it official by signing Oregon and Washington as the 17th and 18th members of the conference, joining their west coast counterparts USC and UCLA, beginning in August 2024.

We’ll have a lot more to unpack as we wrap our heads around this latest development, but if you’ve ever had trips to Autzen Stadium or Husky Stadium on your bucket list, you may finally have some real incentive to cross them off.