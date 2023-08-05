Only Zane Durant Until Penn State Football

We’re just 4 weeks away from Penn State football, and we continue the countdown with DT Zane Durant!

Zane joined the Lions as part of the class of 2022, where he was a 3-star prospect. Hailing from Orlando, FL, he made the trek north and immediately made his presence known as a true freshman. In 2022, he appeared in all 13 games, logging five tackles and one sack on the year. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 251 pounds, Durant figures to be a force at defensive tackle, and will look to push the starters ahead of him for playing time.

28. Days. To. Go!