Penn State, Happy Valley United Hosting Autograph Session & Open Football Practice

If you want to get a look at the team before it takes the field against West Virginia on September, then I have some good news for you. Penn State will be holding a two-hour open football practice next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. that’s open to the public. For member of the NIL collective Happy Valley United, they are welcomed to come a bit earlier — 5:35 p.m., to be exact — to take part in a meet-and-greet autograph session with the players before the practice starts.

If you are a Happy Valley United member, you can bring one adult guest along with any children that are under 18. For those interested in signing up for HVU, you can do so here for $25 a month.

In the age of NIL, I would imagine that more and more of these types of events will take place. The best way to get more NIL involvement is to have fans feel like they are more involved in the process of the program, so getting to practices, workouts, and things of that nature before the season actually starts is a great way.

To be honest though, I’m a little surprised this isn’t the other way around, with the autograph session being open to the public and the practice being for NIL members only. I would imagine that more people would be interested in attending a practice, and given that the autograph session is beforehand, I think Happy Valley United would have more luck in getting people to join at the meet-and-greet if there’s an event directly after that they are getting kicked out for.

Regardless, it’s a good move for both Penn State and HVU, and hopefully is a sign of things to come for more “behind the scenes” events.