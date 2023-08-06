Only Lamont Payne, Jr. Until Penn State Football

We’re inside of 4 weeks to go, and we continue our countdown with cornerback Lamont Payne, Jr.!

Lamont comes to Penn State as a former 3-star recruit as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Having just enrolled this past January, Payne hit the gym, and was a full participant in the Blue-White Game. At 6-foot-0 and 195 pounds, he’s got the size to play sooner than later, and this fall he’ll push the depth ahead of him for playing time. He may find his way onto the field sooner still as a special teams contributor, but time will tell.

Just 27 days to go!