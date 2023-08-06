REPORT: DE Smith Vilbert to Miss 2023 Season due to Injury

As most of you know, Penn State’s football squad officially kicked off Fall camp this past week. While we all enjoy reading up on the latest news from camp regarding who has impressed the most, and how each position group is faring, the one thing we all dread is an announcement that a key starter or depth piece is going to miss the season. Unfortunately, such appears to be the case with defensive end Smith Vilbert, as The Athletic’s PSU beat writer Audrey Snyder first reported on Twitter:

DE Smith Vilbert is out for the season due to injury, @TheAthletic has learned. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) August 6, 2023

While Vilbert wasn’t a projected starter, he certainly was a name to keep an eye out for as somebody who could factor into the DE rotation along with Dani Dennis-Sutton. Thankfully, DE is one position where PSU rolls quite deep, so it doesn’t put a damper on the season goals or anything. Nonetheless, it’s a loss that could be felt harder if another key player or two go down, as well. Here’s to a speedy recovery for Smith and hoping that he comes back stronger than ever in 2024!