Only Cam Wallace Until Penn State Football

We continue our countdown to Penn State football with running back Cam Wallace!

Cam joins the Lions as a 3-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. Hailing from Mount Vernon, GA, Wallace recently enrolled with Penn State in May. At 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds, he’ll likely need a little time in the weight room before he’s 100% able to contribute on the field, though recent history has shown that freshmen are able to come in and make an instant impact. The larger problem may be purely from the depth chart, but a year or two of learning the system and acclimatizing to college may do him well.

26 days to go!