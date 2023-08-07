MMQB: Which Position Group are you Most Excited to Watch in 2023?

With Fall camp underway and Chris away on vacay, Yours Truly taking over as substitute poster for this weeks’ Monday morning segment, I’m going to keep this one simple: Which position group are you most excited to watch for the upcoming Penn State football season?

Perhaps you’re itching to see how the former five-star, No. 1 quarterback prospect in America in Drew Allar slings the rock as the presumptive starter, or perhaps you want to see Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and others from that ferocious-looking defensive line chase and bring down opposing QB’s so often that they have nightmares about them. Or maybe you want to see Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs carry the torch as the current leaders of Linebacker-U? Of course, let’s not forget about that dynamic duo at running back in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, an offensive line anchored by one Mr. Olu Fashanu, or a secondary led by arguably the best cornerback in the country in Kalen King!

Poll Which Position Group are you Most Excited to Watch in 2023? Quarterback - Drew Allar for Heisman, Baby!!!

Running Back - Singleton and Allen are the best one-two combo running duo in America

Defensive line - They are absolutely gonna feast!

Linebacker - Abdul Carter wears No. 11 for a reason, after all

Secondary - I pity the fool who throws in Kalen King’s direction!

Offensive line - Olu Fashanu will anchor the best O-line since the ‘94 squad!

Other vote view results 14% Quarterback - Drew Allar for Heisman, Baby!!! (27 votes)

22% Running Back - Singleton and Allen are the best one-two combo running duo in America (43 votes)

23% Defensive line - They are absolutely gonna feast! (44 votes)

22% Linebacker - Abdul Carter wears No. 11 for a reason, after all (43 votes)

2% Secondary - I pity the fool who throws in Kalen King’s direction! (4 votes)

12% Offensive line - Olu Fashanu will anchor the best O-line since the ‘94 squad! (24 votes)

2% Other (4 votes) 189 votes total Vote Now

Make your voice be heard in the poll and/or comments section, Dear Reader, and let’s see what the BSD commentariat is itching to see the most!