11 Takeaways From Media Day Press Conferences

For the first time since 2017, I was unable to attend Penn State football’s media day. The Athletics department just had to move it from a Saturday to Sunday. Rude.

Anyway, with the gift of technology, I was still able to watch the press conferences of James Franklin, Stacy Collins, Manny Diaz, and Mike Yurcich. While these coaches are really good at not saying much of anything at all, there were still a couple items that stood out to me from Sunday.