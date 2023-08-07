Penn State ranked in Top 10 of USA Today Coaches Poll

Penn State will begin the season ranked #7 in the nation, according to the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll that was released today. They are behind Big Ten companions Michigan and Ohio State, who were ranked at #2 and #4, respectively.

Georgia, who is coming off its second consecutive national title after waxing TCU 65-7 in the championship game, starts the season atop the poll. The Bulldogs received 61 of 66 first place votes, with Alabama receiving four first-place votes and Ohio State receiving one.

Wisconsin is the only other Big Ten program to appear in the Top 25. Iowa narrowly missed out, coming in “first” among the ‘others receiveing votes’ category. Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois also received votes, but not nearly enough to sniff the Top 25.

Three of the teams who will be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big 10 next fall appear in the rankings, with USC one spot ahead of the Nittany Lions at #6, Washington at #11 and Oregon at #15.

Penn State’s two FBS-level out-of-conference opponents, West Virginia and UMASS, were not ranked and did not receive any votes. Penn State will begin the 2023 season at home against West Virginia, on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. and be aired on NBC.