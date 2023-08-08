Only Daequan Hardy Until Penn State Football

We continue our countdown to Penn State football with cornerback Daequan Hardy!

Daequan was a 3-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, and spent his first year with a redshirt. Now, entering 2023, Hardy is a seasoned veteran, having cemented himself as Penn State’s primary nickel cornerback.

Over his career, he’s played in 37 games, and has logged 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble. He’s been an integral part of a PSU secondary that has been lights out the last 2 years, and will look to continue that in 2023.

Only 25 days to go!