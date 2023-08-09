 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Only London Montgomery Until Penn State Football

Hump day!

By Chris Lucia
Auburn v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

We continue our countdown with running back London Montgomery!

London joins Penn State as a 3-star recruit in the 2023 class. Hailing from Scranton, PA, Montgomery stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 180 pounds. Having missed his senior high school season with a knee injury, and having just recently enrolled at Penn State in May, it’s highly likely that Montgomery will see a redshirt this year. When he does get back to it, however, it’s worth noting that he was a multisport athlete, and earned medals at the state level in track. Can’t teach speed baybayyyyyy!

Only 24 days to go!

