Only KeAndre Lambert-Smith Until Penn State Football

The penultimate day of our countdown features wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (or KLS for short).

KLS began his career in 2020 (woof), though he did log 5 starts even then. He has been a starter since then, though he’s had at least one “big time” starter around him - Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, and Mitchell Tinsley, chiefly. In 2023, KLS returns as the receiver with easily the most experience, and will have to lead a WR unit that has skill, but not much experience.

In his career, KeAndre has tallied 73 catches for 1,048 yards and 7 TDs. In 2022 he was asked to play on the outside, but this season he should make the move to his more natural slot position. With projected starters Harrison Wallace and Dante Cephas on the outside, expect KLS to be the leader in the group, as Wallace adjusts to being a starter, and Cephas making the move to the Big Ten.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL IS TOMORROW!