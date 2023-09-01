BSD Mailbag 9.1.23

Welcome back to the BSD mailbag, our Friday feature on the day before the Penn State football team takes the field! In the coming weeks, make sure to pay attention to our fanposts to leave your future questions for us to answer.

Sometimes I catch myself not thinking about Penn State Football. What should I do?—PSU1979dude

Oh boy - this is a serious, serious ailment, especially this time of year. I recommend doing your best to suffer through this trying time and if necessary, bring it up in your next annual physical with your doctor if this affliction continues. I’m not so sure that this rises to the level of needing an acute doctor’s visit, but I suggest constant, close monitoring.

Chances of a split backfield with 13 and 10, tight end and 2 WR for the first snap against WVU?—BMAN13

Do you know what I call a Penn State fourth down handoff out of the wing-t formation under Mike Yurcich?

A touchdown.

Please tell me there is no way we lose to WVU this year or next. I taught in West Virginia for 31 years and I still live there part time. All my friends are pretty cool on the rivalry, but they still bring up 1984 and 1988 (the only 2 wins for WVU) in the Paterno era. I was at the last PSU/WVU game and at that time they hated us almost as much as they hate Pitt. Time has probably tempered this hate, but I cannot take listening to them for the rest of my life if somehow they win this year or next. I know it is technically not a question but I need reassurance.—wvlionz

I know that we have a history of playing WVU, but I don’t have the childhood memories of these games like Pitt or Maryland. So I’m pretty meh on this rivalry but I’m always down for a marquee-named opponent in our football schedule!

And obviously anything can happen on any given Saturday, so never say never. But I would be very, very shocked if we lose this year - it’s still far too early for me to say about next. But at the least it’ll be more competitive than this year, most likely!

Do you think the B1G will stay pat with 18 teams or do you think there are more additions coming to the B1G?—EagleLionSly

I highly doubt conference realignment is done, as I’m still convinced we’re headed to some sort of pods. It’ll eventually end up with divisions of super conferences that aren’t that dissimilar to the old Big Ten of yore (or, at least of pre-Maryland and Rutgers). The more things change, the more they stay the same…

With all of the additions to the BSD writer roster, does that mean that our subscription costs will go up?—LarzLion

Indubitably. Stock up now before inflation makes the prices out of control.

How has your fandom changed over the years? Are you as emotionally invested in the teams as you were when you were 20?—48-14

I was 20 during the dark years, so my fandom is much higher now than it was then - I was checked out again before the 2002 rebound. It’s ebbed and flowed in the years since then, with periods of lackluster fandom - I am definitely less superstitious as the years have gone on, though, regardless of the quality of play on the field. I used to have to wear the same outfit, down to PSU underwear, every game day, but now I’m far more lax in my apparel choices (as long as it’s team-centric and blue and white, of course).

Of all the game day changes/improvements, I am curious how the shuttle is going to work. I park in lot 33 off of Orchard Dr and it shows the shuttle pickup at the entrance to the lot. Well, people are entering from Orchard to get to 33, and then to the upper lots on the east side. How is that going to affect traffic flow at 2 hours prior to game time (which is when the shuttle is to start). Is this a decent idea that is just going to be a normal penn state clusterF#@K? Or do you think some transportation geography majors looked at the flow of traffic (no way this happened).

Also, looking forward to a decent beer choice this year as New Trail has a Game Day Lager that is to be sold at the stadium.—BMAN13

The first big game of the year is always a cluster when it comes to parking; the fact that this year’s first game overall is the first big game as well means it’s going to be extra clustery.

The last time they redid traffic patterns was when they classified all of the jurisdictional areas and restricted how parkers into the various lots were allowed to approach after the traffic goes one-way. At that time, they had contracted out with multiple firms to evaluate best ways of modernizing and supposedly commit to better flow and more ease of access, especially for pedestrians. Not so sure they actually met that goal, though…

Going up for the West Virginia game this weekend. Wife, daughter, and her fiance are going alone. Daughter is PSU grad that is months away from completing her doctorate in anesthesia from WVU. She said she will be decked out in her most colorful white PSU apparel. We will be tailgating with fans from both sides. Have been to numerous games but haven’t been to the bars in State College since my glory days in late 80s with one exception. My question is what are good bars to visit on Friday night and Saturday afternoon before hitting the tailgate? Daughters fiance has never been to Penn State so trying to get him the best experience possible.—bva-psu

Honestly, it’s been a number of years since I’ve actually gone bar hopping on a football weekend so I’d not be the one to ask. If you asked me twenty years ago, I’d say the Saloon or Darkhorse, but the latter isn’t even an option anymore so shows how much I know.

Commenters, leave your recs in the section below!

What’s more satisfying for [you]? Snyder out of Washington or Fitz being shown the door @ jNW for his part in that debacle?—mbailey71

Yes

Is it possible to come up with a more perfect paradox than this?

–MJBPSU

I saw this weeks ago and couldn’t agree more.

I am teaching sixth grade science this year. Our first unit is on natural and synthetic resources. Which is your favorite natural resource and why? Which is your favorite synthetic resource and why?

Here are my answers. My favorite natural resource is the sun, because without the sun we wouldn’t exist, but at least I wouldn’t have to worry about mowing this incredibly lush grass my lawn in Illinois is blessed with. My favorite synthetic resource is donuts. Because they are donuts. Also, without the sun, there are no donuts.—Gerry Dincher

My favorite natural resource is probably some sort of metal, like silver or copper - I love a good brushed copper fixture or piece of artwork

As for synthetic resources, it’s probably vinyl or some sort of synthetic polyester or plastic blend. You can’t have a tailgate without a good canopy!

What are the one or two things people do that annoy you the most when you are at the supermarket?—LTFT

The biggest pet peeve to me is the person who parks their large cart in the middle of the aisle - especially if they’re in the middle of the aisle in the mouth of where it opens up. So literally no one can get by while they’re busy figuring out what they want halfway down the remainder of row.

Going through a bit of a midlife crisis caused by a variety of factors. One of the stressors is my career path as I don’t really see much of one at the company I’m currently at. Little background is that it takes a pretty high level of experience to get in, but once you’re in they want you to get a wide array of experience at the company before you can get to the next level (so think like 2 years of gen ed in college before you have the potential to really get into your major except in practice it’s like 10 years before you’re a candidate for a vertical promotion). Which is putting me at a crossroads because the gen ed path to move up in my company would be at the expense of my professional development in my field.

So, all of my future happiness and success is now squarely on your shoulders to tell me whether I should:

A) attempt to continue a career path at my current company at the expense of my professional career path that I’ve been on for the last 15 years.

B) stay at my company for another couple years to get more seniority in this specific industry (my experience has been in general marketing, but I’m currently working in a specific field and most jobs in this field require at least 5 years of experience in this specific field)

C) find a new job that continues my professional career path at the expense of this field

D) abandon this career anyway because it’s stupid and meaningless, starting a new career where I’ll be poor and destitute and suffer financial ruin (remember this would all be your fault!)

If only I could win the lottery and then pay my way into a philosophy professorship somewhere.—Succss With Honor Always

If memory serves, your wife is in the medical profession so she’ll always have a career to fall back on - so I say, truly, do what makes you happy and also makes sense for you and your family. This is a group decision but you can never discount the mental health aspect of the right or wrong job. If you’re not happy in your role, company, or career path, there can be a lot to overcome in order to be in a good place mentally about your career. A boss you enjoy or a job and team that you like can overcome quite a lot - including less rewarding career options or money. Culture is something we make fun of here, but it can be everything when you’re spending 40+ hours somewhere, that’s taking you away from your family.

Whatever you decide, ultimately remember that the grass is almost always not greener. Every job has its positives (hopefully) and negatives, and the grass is not greener.