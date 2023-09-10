Penn State Opens as Double Digit Favorite Against Illinois

The Nittany Lions are considered a strong favorite in their first conference game of the season when they visit Illinois on Saturday. It will also be the first time Penn State is tested on the road in the 2023 season.

Penn State opened as a 15-point favorite against Illinois, who fell to 1-1 following a 34-23 loss at Kansas on Friday night. Illinois opened the season with a narrow 30-28 victory thanks to a last-second field goal against Toledo.

Penn State has looked the part of a top 10 team early into the season, starting with a commanding 38-15 win over West Virginia and a workmanlike 63-7 dismantling of FCS Delaware in week two.

Penn State-Illinois will serve as the conference opener for both programs, with the game being part of Big Noon Saturday coverage on FOX.

