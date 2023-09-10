Poll Watch: Penn State Stays at No. 7

Penn State stayed steady in the polls after their second straight win on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions remained at No. 7 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll after their 63-7 victory over Delaware.

Penn State is one of four Big Ten teams in the rankings, along with Michigan (2nd in both polls), Ohio State (4th in Coaches, 6th in AP) and Iowa (24th in Coaches, 25th in AP). The Buckeyes have now dropped one spot in consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, previously-ranked Wisconsin fell out of the rankingsl after their loss to Washington State.