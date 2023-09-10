Penn State Dominates Delaware 63-7: Post-Game Link Dump

Drew Allar inspired more confidence with an efficient day against the Blue Hens. He completed 22 of his 26 pass attempts and tossed a touchdown to tight end Tyler Warren.

Sophomore running back Kaytron Allen is still a beast, as he ran through Delaware’s defense for 103 yards and a score. His teammates confirmed after the game just how hard it is to try and tackle him.

Dominic DeLuca’s pick-six was one of many electric moments in an easy win for the Nittany Lions.

Even Trace McSorley doppelgänger Beau Pribula got a significant amount of run in the second half.

Depth was the name of the game ($) in this one.

Grades? They were all pretty high.

James Franklin met with the media after the lopsided victory Saturday afternoon, along with Drew Allar and a couple of others.