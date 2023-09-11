Drew Allar Leads the Way: BSD MVP

The Penn State offense went back to the basics for its week two contest against Delaware. The Nittany Lions took what the Blue Hens defense gave them with alarming efficiency. It was a perfect use for a game like this — while Delaware deserves credit for coming in with a solid game plan and playing hard, the talent differential was clear from the start. It was an opportnity for the offense to hone its skills and chemistry, which will come in extremely handy down the road as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback and pass catchers.

It worked well, with the offense producing eight scoring drives that all ended with a touchdown of six yards or less. It sure helps when your starting quarterback completes 85 percent of his passes.

Allar’s abilities that could lead to him being a top overall draft pick were on full display again in week two. His pocket presence and footwork that helped him evade pressure and keep plays alive. His patience and ability to keep progresing through his options, never letting the defense read his eyes. His ability to read a defense, find the soft spot and use his arm strength and accuracy to get the ball right where it needs to go.

Allar finished the day completing 22 of 26 pass attempts for 204 yards and touchdown, as well as 27 yards and another score on the ground after exiting the game following the first possession of the second half. Allar did not throw an interception for the second straight week as a starter — in fact, Allar has yet to throw his first interception as a Nittany Lion in his first 12 game appearances under center.

The defenses will be stiffening up the next two weeks, but Allar has checked every box as he somehow manages to exceed the incredibly lofty expectations of a five-star quarterback.

Others Considered

RB Kaytron Allen - Allen used his strength and wiggle for a game-high 103 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. The true sophomore was a major asset in helping Penn State complete many long drives in the end zone.

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith- Lambert-Smith has firmly etched himself as Allar’s primary target, once again leading the team with 74 receiving yards and tying tight end Tyler Warren with six catches.