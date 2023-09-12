Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 1

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*
Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
New York Jets: Adrian Amos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson
San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*
Standout Performers:
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had one catch for three yards and the team’s only touchdown:
Pickett to Freiermuth! @Steelers are on the board
: #SFvsPIT on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn pic.twitter.com/bJjoul0An3
- Chris Godwin had five catches for 51 yards, including the game-clinching reception, for the Bucs:
Godwin ices the game with an unreal grab ‼️
- Micah Parsons had three tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:
Micah Parsons is racking up the sacks already
: #DALvsNYG on NBC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/DITLbvj034 pic.twitter.com/xoF51cRcJd
Other Notable Numbers:
- The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had 18 carries for 72 yards, and for catches for 26 yards.
- Allen Robinson led the Steelers with five catches for 64 yards.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for 51 yards and three catches for 12 yards.
- Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles and a pass breakup for the Bears.
- Jahan Dotson had five catches for 40 yards for the Commanders.
- Jesse Luketa had three tackles for the Cardinals.
- Odafe Oweh had three tackles for the Ravens.
- Mike Gesicki had three catches for 36 yards for the Patriots.
- DaQuan Jones had two tackles for the Bills.
- Adrian Amos had two tackles for the Jets.
- Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
- Joey Porter, Jr. had one tackle for the Steelers.
- Chris Stoll had one tackle for the Seahawks.
- Austin Johnson had a pass breakup for the Chargers.
- Sean Clifford had one carry for no gain for the Packers.
- Jordan Stout had five punts for an average of 49.8 yards per punt for the Ravens.
