Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 1

How did Penn State alumni perform in the first game of the season?

By LndoBSD
San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had one catch for three yards and the team’s only touchdown:
  • Chris Godwin had five catches for 51 yards, including the game-clinching reception, for the Bucs:
  • Micah Parsons had three tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:

Other Notable Numbers:

  • The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had 18 carries for 72 yards, and for catches for 26 yards.
  • Allen Robinson led the Steelers with five catches for 64 yards.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for 51 yards and three catches for 12 yards.
  • Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles and a pass breakup for the Bears.
  • Jahan Dotson had five catches for 40 yards for the Commanders.
  • Jesse Luketa had three tackles for the Cardinals.
  • Odafe Oweh had three tackles for the Ravens.
  • Mike Gesicki had three catches for 36 yards for the Patriots.
  • DaQuan Jones had two tackles for the Bills.
  • Adrian Amos had two tackles for the Jets.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
  • Joey Porter, Jr. had one tackle for the Steelers.
  • Chris Stoll had one tackle for the Seahawks.
  • Austin Johnson had a pass breakup for the Chargers.
  • Sean Clifford had one carry for no gain for the Packers.
  • Jordan Stout had five punts for an average of 49.8 yards per punt for the Ravens.

